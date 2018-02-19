Duke students glad K-ville has reopened after flu closure

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — We are closing in our Duke’s annual home date with UNC and college basketball’s coolest community is back in business.

Last week Krzyzewskiville reopened after a bout with the flu bug.

Duke senior Reed Kreger couldn’t wait to get back to his tent.

“Oh, absolutely! Duke (versus) UNC is one of the hardest games to get into,” Kreger said.

Kreger says camping out for tickets to see the Blue Devils and Tar Heels has become a right of passage for Duke undergrads.

“This is the only four years you can sleep in a tent for six weeks and to Duke (versus) UNC games. So you really have to capture the opportunity while you have the chance,” Kreger said.

