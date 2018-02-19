Dump truck flips, closing road at Nash-Wilson county line

Images from Nash County Sheriff's Office.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County road was closed Monday afternoon after a dump truck flipped and spilled a load of gravel, officials said.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. on West Horne’s Church Road at the Wilson County line, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

The dump truck and spilled gravel were blocking the area. It was unclear how long the scene would take to clean up.

“The road is blocked. Please avoid the area if you can,” deputies said on Twitter.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved.

