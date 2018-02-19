Judge dismisses charges against 1 in toppling of Durham Confederate monument

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The first of eight individual trials for those charged with destroying a Confederate monument in Durham on Aug. 14, 2017, began Monday.

The judge dismissed all charges against first defendant, Dante Strobino, after the judge said they failed to identify Strobino in any of the evidence presented in the case.

The district attorney previously dropped felony charges against the accused.

The suspects currently face several misdemeanor charges – including conspiracy to deface real property, injury to real property and defacing a public building or monument.

The prosecution calls the suspects’ actions taking down the Confederate monument “organized destruction.”

The state says it will prove the toppling of the statue was not a “spontaneous event” and it was well organized.

The defense, on the other hand, says it will argue it was a crime for the statue to be erected in the public space in the first place.

So far on Monday, the prosecution has called a witness who shot video of the protest and called the county’s security manager along with a sheriff’s office sergeant.



