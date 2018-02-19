Man shot in Raleigh apartment complex triple-shooting now facing charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the three people hurt in a Raleigh apartment complex shooting Feb. 7 is now the second man to face charges in connection with the shooting, according to arrest warrants.

Adrian Tisdale, 23, of Raleigh, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Monya Terrell Morrow, 20, was arrested on Feb. 12 in connection with the shooting. He was also charged with two counts assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police and several EMS were called to the 500 block of Shelly Ridge Lane off of Lynn Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Search warrants have since revealed that the three men wounded by gunfire were involved in a drug deal.

Investigators recovered more than 100 shell casings from a car after responding Wednesday night to a call of shots fired at the Midtown Crossing Apartments on Lynn Road.

The warrants do not indicate if those shells were from Wednesday evening or beforehand. Dozens of bullet holes littered the walls of several apartment units.

CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Documents filed with the courts by Raleigh Police detectives indicate two men went to the apartment complex Wednesday evening to meet “an unknown subject” to purchase narcotics. When they arrived, records show several people started shooting at them.

The detective’s report said one of the men was able to disarm one of the men. He began to use the weapon to fire back at the now-retreating attackers, and struck Tisdale in the leg.

Paramedics took Tisdale and the two injured intended buyers to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for gunshot wounds. Officers later arrested Tisdale for failing to appear in court on earlier charges including defrauding an innkeeper, driving while license revoked for impaired driving, and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle.

Officers searched Tisdale’s car at the scene and found 10 rounds of ammunition for three different handguns, gun cases and holsters, a mask, and a bag of marijuana. Investigators found 109 spent shell casings and one unspent bullet in the victims’ car, along with empty packaging for the ammunition.

Tisdale is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $300,000 secured bond on the assault charges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: