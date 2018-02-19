More deputies at Wayne County schools despite ‘no credible threat’

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County deputies said that there were “numerous” reports about “possible violence” at high schools throughout the county on Monday.

The reports came from social media posts and telephone calls, a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Deputies said they investigated the possible threat and determined that “no credible threat has been discovered.”

Authorities explained that the threat originated Friday after someone overheard someone else quoting an earlier conversation.

“The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office … tracked the conversation as far back as they could concerning the alleged threat. The deputy learned through his investigation/interview with the individual participating in the original conversation that they did not hear anyone say that they were planning to inflict violence at a high school,” the news release said.

Still, authorities have decided to put additional deputies at county high schools and will ask “patrol shift deputies to stay near the schools.”

