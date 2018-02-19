NC hunter using a coyote call is shot by another man, sheriff says

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man was shot Monday evening in what Alexander County investigators are saying may have been a hunting accident.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in a wooded area along Ed Burgess Road, which is off of Highway 16 north of Taylorsville.

The sheriff’s office said that a man hunting coyotes used a coyote call. Another man nearby heard the call, got a rifle and shot toward the sound.

The man hunting was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to an area hospital.

As of 8 p.m., there was no word on his condition.

Deputies said they were investigating to make sure the evidence matched up with the story.

No names or possible charges have been released.

