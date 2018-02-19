Pair killed in NC crash involving 2 motorcycles

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) — Two men were killed after a double-motorcycle collision in Pender County Sunday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the accident happened in the 5400 block of Old Maple Hill Road around 3:40 p.m.

The first motorcycle was traveling east on Old Maple Hill Road at a high rate of speed when the driver crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck another motorcycle.

Both men were ejected from their motorcycles.

Troopers said one of the men died at the scene while the second man died before emergency personnel could get him loaded into an Airlink helicopter.

Their names were not provided because troopers were still in the process of notifying family.

Troopers said speed and reckless driving were contributing factors in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: