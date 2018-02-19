RECALL ALERT: Multiple dog foods recalled after euthanasia drug detected

NEW YORK (CBS MONEYWATCH) — J.M. Smucker said it is recalling some shipments of four brands of dog food, including the popular brands Kibbles ‘N Bits and Gravy Train, after detecting “extremely low levels” of pentobarbital, a drug used to euthanize animals.

The recall comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to pet owners about contamination in some Smucker products. The agency said pets that eat food with the drug can experience symptoms such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, a loss of balance and an inability to stand, while eating high levels can lead to coma and death.

“The FDA’s preliminary evaluation of the testing results of Gravy Train samples indicates that the low level of pentobarbital present in the withdrawn products is unlikely to pose a health risk to pets,” the agency said in a statement. However, pentobarbital should never be present in pet food and products containing any amount of pentobarbital are considered to be adulterated.”

Smucker said it identified the drug as coming from a single supplier, which it didn’t name, and a “single, minor ingredient” at one manufacturing plant.

The FDA said consumers with the products on their shelves should “safely dispose” of the food or contact Smucker about returning the product. Pet owners who are concerned their pets may have fallen ill should get in touch with their veterinarians, it added.

Smucker said consumers can reach the company at 1 (800)-828-9980, Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST, or email with questions or to request a refund or replacement product.

Below are the recalled dog food products:

Gravy Train with T-Bone Flavor Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910052541

Gravy Train with Beef Strips, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 791052542

Gravy Train with Lamb & Rice Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910052543

Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034418

Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034417

Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 22-ounce can, UPC 7910051645

Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 22-ounce can, UPC 7910051647

Gravy Train Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034417

Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in

Gravy, Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010377, 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-Can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice Bistro Hearty Cuts with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in

Gravy, Chef’s Choice Homestyle Meatballs & Pasta Dinner with Real Beef in Tomato Sauce, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010382, 7910048367, 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-Can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef’s Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Bistro

Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010380, 7910010377, 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010380

Ol’ Roy Strips Turkey Bacon, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 8113117570

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 79100502469

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910050250

Skippy Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910050245

