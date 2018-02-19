Student caught with gun at Durham elementary school, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A child brought a gun to school on Monday at Glenn Elementary, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities have released very little information about the incident, saying only that police took the gun from the student without incident.
Durham Public Schools sent a message to parents regarding the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
