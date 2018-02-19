Student caught with gun at Durham elementary school, sheriff’s office says

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A child brought a gun to school on Monday at Glenn Elementary, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have released very little information about the incident, saying only that police took the gun from the student without incident.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Durham Public Schools sent a message to parents regarding the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s