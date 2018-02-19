Teen beat man in head, chest with golf club in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say they arrested a teen accused of beating a man in the head and chest with a golf club Monday morning.

Booking records indicate 18-year-old John Randolph Whichard has been charged with assault and battery first degree.

The report from Myrtle Beach police says officers were called to the Sea Mist parking garage on Yaupon Drive Friday at 11:20 a.m. about a person laying on the side of the road that was beaten up.

When police got on scene, they found the 50-year-old victim had a cut on his head and was covered in blood. A broken golf club was found on the ground next to the victim.

Three witnesses told officers they were outside when the victim was hit with the golf club. The report says they saw Whichard walk out of his home, approach the victim, yell at him, then hit him four times with a golf club in the chest and head. The suspect stopped beating the victim and drove away after one of the witnesses yelled at Whichard that she was calling police.

According to the report, one witness told police the victim was inside Whichard’s truck and that’s why Whichard came out of his home with the golf club and began hitting the victim. The witness also said Whichard’s mother was home at the time and the mother told Whichard to hit the victim.

