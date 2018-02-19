VIDEO: Parents swarm NC high school after potential threat on social media

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Parents packed a Pitt County high school Monday after officials said a threat about a potential shooting at South Central High School was posted on social media.

The image that was shared — a Snapchat photo of a man holding a firearm — originated in South Carolina and the person depicted in the photo was arrested by authorities in Spartanburg County late last week, the Greenville Police Department said.

The caption of the photo said ““South Central High Monday 2:45,” the Daily Reflector newspaper reported.

Greenville police stepped up security as a precaution.

“There will be a presence here at South Central High School and actually at all city schools,” said Chief Mark Holtzman.

“I’ve directed officers to be at all city schools so as parents begin to pick up their children at school, they should expect to see a uniformed police officer there, and that’s just there to add piece of mind. We’re here; this is our top priority.”

Dozens of parents showed up at South Central in Winterville to pick up their children.

Upon arrival, they had to stand in line and show an ID as an extra safety measure by the school district.

In the wake of the Florida shooting, parents like Richard Gainer said it is an uneasy feeling sending their kids to school.

“My daughter texts me from school and said she was OK and then I told her, ‘If you want to come home let me know,’” said Gainer. “Maybe an hour later she called me and told me to come, and so I rushed out here as soon as I could.”

The Greenville Police Department said investigators are working diligently to identify the person responsible for sharing the image locally.

“Unfortunately, this is something we’re going to continue to experience as a community as a country and community,” Holtzman said. “And when it hits home, we understand it’s a big concern.”

Filing a false report of mass violence on educational property is considered a Class H Felony in the State of North Carolina.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: