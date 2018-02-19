Wet and cool Presidents Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Much of the week will bring near-record high temperatures to central North Carolina, but we’re in for a cool and damp Presidents’ Day — as the warm front lifts northward, it will spark widespread morning showers. Lower rain chances will prevail this afternoon, but skies will still be cloudy and temperatures will remain cool.

To the south and southeast of the Triangle, you’ll experience more of a warm-up today — we’ll see a big contrast from north to south this afternoon thanks to “cold air damming” trapping the cooler air along the Piedmont. Temperatures in Goldsboro and Fayetteville will reach the 60s this afternoon while the Triangle in stuck in the 50s. With the warm front well to our north tonight, temperatures won’t drop much and some fog is expected to develop.

High pressure will set up off the Southeast coast and pump in some warmer air for the rest of the week. Highs are expected to reach well into the 70s Tuesday through Thursday, with a mix of clouds and sun each day. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring just a slight chance of a shower. By Thursday, showers will be possible in the afternoon and at night as a cold front approaches. That front is not expected to make it all the way through North Carolina, so even though Friday will drop into the mid 60s, it will still remain mild.

The warm spell will kick back in Saturday and Sunday, with highs back into the 70s — spotty showers Saturday will give way to scattered showers Sunday and a cold front inches closer from the west.

Monday will be cloudy in the morning with rain likely. It will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with spotty showers still possible. The high will be 56. Winds will become southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Monday Night will be mostly cloudy with locally dense fog. The overnight will be 52. Winds will be light out of the south.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer, with just a slight shower chance. The high will be 74. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 77; after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers late in the day. The high will be 76; after a morning low of 61. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and some sun with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be 66; after a morning low of 54. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will have more clouds than sun, with a few spotty showers. The high will be 74; after a morning low of 58. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. The high will be 74; after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

