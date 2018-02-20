2nd student arrested after another threat at NC middle school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern police say a second student is charged with making a false report concerning school violence.

They say a student at Grover C. Fields Middle School was removed from the school Monday and is charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property and taken into secure custody.

The student did not have access to weapons or other means to carry out such violence.

“We take the safety of our schools very seriously,” said Chief Toussaint E. Summers Jr., “Parents should talk to their children about the seriousness of violence at school and the fact that there is never an appropriate time to joke about such situations.”

This is the second student to be charged with communicating threats at the middle school since last week.

