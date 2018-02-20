Cary senior center rape suspect arrested in Cumberland County

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of raping a female resident early Saturday morning at the Woodland Terrace retirement community has been taken into custody in Cumberland County, officials confirm.

Antwain Dennis, 35, was on the run after Cary police said he raped a female resident early Saturday morning at the Woodland Terrace retirement community on Kildaire Woods Drive.

He faces charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree forcible rape.

He surrendered at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just after 3:30 p.m., officials confirmed.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

CBS North Carolina has learned a resident called 911 about a man he believes may have been Dennis about seven hours prior to the retirement community incident.

On Friday afternoon about 5:15, Ben Whitfield called 911 over an incident outside his apartment.

“My son comes running up to me screaming saying, ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy, a man is talking to us,'” said Whitfield.

Whitfield said that man had approached a group of young children on their bikes inside the Ashton Woods apartment community, a little more than a half mile away from Woodland Terrace. Whitfield said the children told him the ma was looking for help to find a stolen bike.

When Whitfield went outside, he said the man took off.

Whitfield followed and took a quick photo of the man. The jacket on the man in the photo looks similar to the camouflage jacket worn by Dennis in a photo released by Cary Police.

“As soon as I took the picture, he slams his bike down, puts his hand in his left pocket, starts pulling it out and I see the butt of a gun,” said Whitfield. “I start backing up. I know I’ve got the picture and I dial 911.”

Whitfield said, before the man left, he had more to say.

“He’s going to come after me and, when the police are done, he’s going to come after me at night,” Whitfield said the man told him.

Later, when Whitfield learned about what happened at Woodland Terrace and who police are trying to find, he said, “It scared me. I was, like, ‘Oh my God, I could have really been shot. I could be dead right now or in the hospital fighting for my life.'”

The 911 call from the retirement community also revealed that, while she did not see a gun, the resident at Woodland Terrace said the suspect threatened her with a gun.

Dennis’ aunt, who asked not to be named, told CBS North Carolina on Monday that he had recently been released from federal prison and, when he returned to the area, his family knew something wasn’t right. She said the family had tried unsuccessfully to get him institutionalized to receive help.

CBS North Carolina reached back out to the executive director of Woodland Terrace, Nathan Robison, Tuesday. He released this statement, “We are currently reviewing the incident internally. Our number one priority is the safety and security of our residents. We are working closely with police, and we ask that all questions about the investigation be directed to the Town of Cary Police Department.”

Previously, Robison said the community is restricting entry to the building, changing access codes and is adding another security guard at night.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to give Cary Police a call.

