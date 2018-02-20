Dense fog across central North Carolina this morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a near-perfect weather day Sunday, clouds, rain, fog and colder temperatures returned for the start of the work week and while most of those conditions will be back Tuesday, the chilly temperatures will not. Drastically warmer temperatures will return Tuesday, including near record highs. In fact, Tuesday will be the first of three days in a row where we will be close to record highs in central North Carolina.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with highs below average for this time of year. The high in the Triangle was 49 while Fayetteville made it up to 56. The average high this time of year is 56 and we will be back above that the rest of the week.

High pressure will set up off the Southeast coast and pump in some warmer air for the rest of the week. Highs are expected to reach well into the 70s Tuesday through Thursday, with a mix of clouds and sun each day. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring just a slight chance of a shower. By Thursday, showers will be possible in the afternoon and at night as a cold front approaches. That front is not expected to make it all the way through North Carolina, so even though Friday will drop into the mid 60s, it will still remain mild.

The warm spell will kick back in Saturday and Sunday, with highs back into the 70s — spotty showers Saturday will give way to scattered showers Sunday and a cold front inches closer from the west.

Monday Night will be mostly cloudy with locally dense fog including for the Tuesday morning commute. The overnight low will be 50. Winds will be light out of the south.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer, with just a slight shower chance. The high will be 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 79; after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers late in the day. The high will be 76; after a morning low of 61. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and some sun with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be 66; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will have more clouds than sun, with a few spotty showers. The high will be 74; after a morning low of 56. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. The high will be 76; after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

