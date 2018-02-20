Deputies providing extra security at Harnett Central Middle after shooting threat

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is providing extra security today at Harnett Central Middle School after a threat of violence was discovered Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, school officials notified the sheriff’s office around 12:45 p.m. about a threat of school violence that was found written on a girls’ bathroom wall.

The message read “school shooting Feb. 20,” the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is under investigation and officials said they don’t know at this time who wrote on the wall or what their intent was.

Additional deputies were at the school this morning and will remain there throughout the day, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said they take any form of threat seriously and “will continue to investigate any type of threat to our students and staff.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: