Elimination of federal arts funding would have big impact on the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Art lovers and promoters in the Triangle are worried about the budget proposed by the president for the next fiscal year.

The White House’s fiscal year 2019 budget calls calls for the elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts. The NEA awards hundreds of grants every year, and 16 of those have gone to North Carolina for each of the past several years.

The Center for Documentary Studies, which holds the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham each year, typically gets $25,000 to $35,000 in government funding. The festival’s executive director, Dierdre Haj, said the funding is vital.

“There is no way that Full Frame could have grown and served Durham and North Carolina in the way that we do, not to mention the national documentary scene, without funding from the National Endowment for the Arts,” Haj said.

“The North Carolina Arts Council receive funding that way and they also fund us. Without that funding, without the support from our local government, it’s at least 10 percent of our overall budget.”

Haj said the NEA funding covers costs of flying filmmakers to Durham and setting up theaters for the film showings.

Passes for the non-profit festival in April went on sale Feb. 14.

The annual American Dance Festival in Durham traditionally receives $60,000 to $70,000 to support choreography commissions and a performance company. Executive director Jodee Nimerichter says that is a huge amount of money for the five-week event which draws about 25,000 people every year.

“If we don’t receive funding from the NEA, clearly we’re going to have to look at the programming that we do. It’s very hard to replace a $60,000 or $70,000 grant,” Nimerichter said.

“We would look at reducing the commissioning and presenting of work, which has become a real mainstay for audience members and the students striving to become professional and dancers.”

She said value of arts can’t be counted in dollars. Nimerichter said the work of the NEA and its national reach to people of all backgrounds and demographics allows everyone to have some kind of access to the arts.

Other recent NEA grant recipients in the Triangle include Carolina Ballet, the North Carolina Opera, Duke performances, and the Nasher Museum of Art.

Marshal Price, Nasher’s curator of modern and contemporary art, said the museum benefited greatly from a grant which allowed them to host Nina Chanel Abney’s first solo exhibition. “Royal Flush” is now touring the country.

“Government funding for the arts helps bring art and artists to areas like the triangle that otherwise perhaps would not be able to benefit from that experience,” Price said.

“Arts funding is crucial to the life of this country, and it’s important for that to continue.”

NEA chairman Jane Chu issued this statement:

Today we learned that the President’s FY 2019 budget proposes elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts. We are disappointed because we see our funding actively making a difference with individuals in thousands of communities and in every Congressional District in the nation. In FY 2018 to date, the NEA has awarded 1,134 grants totaling $26.68 million to organizations and individuals in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, launched a national songwriting competition for high school students, convened four summits across the country as part of Creative Forces: NEA Military Healing Arts Network, issued a research report on the economic impact of the arts in rural communities, and distributed emergency funding to arts agencies in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, among other activities. We understand that the President’s budget request is a first step in a very long budget process. We stand ready to assist in that process as we continue to operate as usual. As a federal government agency, the NEA cannot engage in advocacy, either directly or indirectly. We will, however, continue our practice of educating about the NEA’s vital role in serving our nation’s communities.”