Gunfire sounds near Heritage High possible as part of Wake Forest police training

File photo of Wake Forest police

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest residents might hear gunfire near a high school on Wednesday as part of a training exercise, town officials said.

The Wake Forest Police Department will be training in a “tactical” exercise for about nine hours on Wednesday near Heritage High School, according to a news release from town spokesman Bill Crabtree.

The training will last from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will take place along the 1100 block of Forestville Road, the news release said.

“During the training, sounds resembling small arms gunfire may be heard,” Crabtree said in the release.

Crabtree said that if residents hear gunfire it will be part of the training “scenario” and “will not be cause for alarm.”

