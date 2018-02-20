Hundreds in Raleigh show up for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The calls for action after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are growing in Wake County as well.

Leaders of the North Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense hoped to have 40 people attend Monday evening’s monthly new membership meeting in Raleigh. Nearly 10 times as many people participated. Moms, dads, and allies alike all want to get involved in putting pressure on politicians to change gun laws.

The nonpartisan organization backs both Democrats and Republicans, provided they support stronger gun laws. The group is actively working against anyone who takes money from gun lobbyists and votes against gun laws.

Some Moms Demand Action members are gun owners, but they are all in favor of stricter sale regulations, more stringent background checks, and elimination of assault-style rifles. The group meets after every mass shooting.

State chapter co-leader KaKi McKinney said it has been hard to increase interest until the unfortunate tragedy of last week.

“I’ve been in this for three years and it’s sometimes just felt like, ‘Why aren’t people caring?’ I’d talk to my friends. Everybody I know knows I’m ‘guns mom’ and they wouldn’t come. They wouldn’t come to meetings. They wouldn’t sign up. They wouldn’t talk to me about it,” McKinney said.

“I was getting a little frustrated and it felt like we were constantly calling people and emailing people and texting people to come. And then today, they came. I’m shaking. It’s amazing.”

The monthly meeting had to be moved to Pullen Memorial Baptist Church to allow space for 100. After receiving indications of increased interest through the group’s Facebook page, they relocated from the library to the fellowship hall. It became so packed they had to add a second presentation in the sanctuary with about 100 people in the audience there. They made plans to contact congress members and local legislators.