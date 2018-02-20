Hundreds march in Raleigh for gun reform after Florida school mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of people marched through downtown Raleigh Tuesday night, calling for gun reform following the mass shooting at a high school in Florida last week.

“Any sort of weapon of military grade does not end up in hands it shouldn’t be, that the FBI really checks through and makes sure that these guns aren’t held in hands that shouldn’t be, basically just common sense,” said Zainab Antepli, a junior at Chapel Hill High School.

Antepli said seeing students from Parkland, Florida, calling for reform and traveling to their state capital Tuesday inspired her.

“And, I feel like that this movement should never stop, and it should continue to grow. And, those children are very brave,” she said.

The march began at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, where students read the names of the 17 people killed last week, lit candles and released doves. They brought the candles to the Old Capitol Building.

Rev. Nancy Petty criticized lawmakers who have accepted donations from the National Rifle Association and “tweeted thoughts and prayers.”

Shortly before the march began, N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore (R) announced the formation of a new House committee that will study school safety, which will make recommendations on possible legislation.

“So, this is personal to all of us. You know, the school should be a place where children are there free to learn, free of fear,” said Moore. “If this were an easy fix, we would not be here talking about this, right? I mean, this wouldn’t be an issue that’s being talked about around the country.”

The panel includes more than 40 Republicans and Democrats.

After the announcement, House Minority Leader Darren Jackson (D-Wake) tweeted, “Disappointed to see this is only a House committee. As we have seen time and time again, if the Senate isn’t included they usually don’t go along. These usually just turn out to be political cover to say the House tried to do something.”

