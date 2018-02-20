In NC, independent senior living communities are not regulated

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Following an attack at a Cary retirement center, CBS North Carolina looked into how the state regulates certain portions of a retirement facility’s properties.

Woodland Terrace in Cary is a private senior community in Cary with assisted and independent living space.

According to the company website, a studio apartment in the independent living section starts at $3,400 a month and assisted living apartments around $6,000 a month.

The assisted living and memory care portions facilities are regulated and inspected by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

CBS North Carolina found inspection reports for Woodland Terrace that highlight issues with patient care, building equipment and fire safety violations.

However the state does not regulate the independent portions of the property.

On Feb. 17, Cary police said a woman was raped in her independent living apartment at Woodland Terrace.

Residents in the independent living apartments pay more for access to medical facilities, housekeeping, and other services.

But according to the state, independent living in a senior communities are the same as living in an apartment.