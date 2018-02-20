Man arrested soon after robbing Raleigh bank, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested soon after he robbed a Raleigh bank on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. at the PNC Bank at 4000 Capital Blvd., Raleigh police said in a news release.

“The suspect… entered the bank and approached the teller with a large envelope. He instructed the teller to fill up the envelope,” police said.

Once the suspect got the envelope of cash, he fled the bank.

Byron Terrell Edwards, 51, of Raleigh was arrested “a short time later,” police said.

He was charged with common law robbery and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

