NC family climbs Hanging Rock 1 year after teen son’s fall

Jason Messer in a photo from WFMY.

DANBURY, N.C. (WFMY) — One year after 17-year-old Jason Messer fell at Hanging Rock State Park, his family returned to the park and climbed to the top.

Hanging Rock State Park (Wikimedia Commons)

Jason Messer slipped and fell at Hanging Rock on Feb. 18, 2017. Weeks later, Jason died from his injuries in the hospital.

This past weekend, Jason’s family posted on Facebook that they climbed to the top of Hanging Rock over the weekend to remember Jason. His dad, Ben Messer, said it was very therapeutic for them.

Once they reached the peak, Ben Messer said it was nerve-racking to see people so close to the edge.

The family also posted on Facebook that they have a renewed understanding of what rescue workers and Jason’s friends went through to get Jason after the accident.

