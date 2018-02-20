Near-record warmth for central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Very dense fog settled in across central North Carolina last night — but now southwesterly winds are helping to stir the atmosphere and dissipate the fog.

We’ll still see more clouds than sunshine this afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm up substantially, including near-record highs. In fact, today will be the first of three days in a row where we will be close to record highs in central North Carolina.

High pressure will set up off the Southeast coast and pump in warmer air for the rest of the week. Highs are expected to reach well into the 70s today through Thursday, with morning clouds giving way to a mix of clouds and sun each day and just a very slight shower chance. By Thursday night, showers will be possible as a cold front approaches. That front is not expected to make it all the way through North Carolina, so even though Friday will drop into the mid 60s, it will still remain mild.

The warm spell will kick back in Saturday and Sunday, with highs back into the 70s — just isolated showers expected Saturday, then some spotty showers Sunday as a cold front inches closer from the west.

Tuesday will be foggy in the morning, partly sunny in the afternoon with just a slight shower chance. The high will be 72. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 77; after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers late in the day. The high will be 76; after a morning low of 61. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and some sun with a chance of showers, mainly early in the day. The high will be 66; after a morning low of 54. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will have more clouds than sun, with just a slight shower chance. The high will be 74; after a morning low of 58. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. The high will be 74after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. The high will be 64; after a morning low of 53. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9