Deadly pedestrian hit-and-run closes northbound Capital Blvd. at Old Buffalo Rd

Published: Updated:
Photo by Michael Barnard/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Northbound Capital Boulevard in Raleigh is closed after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Traffic backed up to Westinghouse Blvd. Photo by Michael Barnard/CBS North Carolina

The incident was reported just after 6:15 p.m. in front of the Golden Corral restaurant near 3424 Capital Blvd.

A man died in the incident, Raleigh police said in a news release.

Northbound lanes are closed near Old Buffalo Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up nearly to Interstate 440.

