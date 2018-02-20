Deadly pedestrian hit-and-run closes northbound Capital Blvd. at Old Buffalo Rd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Northbound Capital Boulevard in Raleigh is closed after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 6:15 p.m. in front of the Golden Corral restaurant near 3424 Capital Blvd.

A man died in the incident, Raleigh police said in a news release.

Northbound lanes are closed near Old Buffalo Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up nearly to Interstate 440.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: