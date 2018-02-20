Oxford police say 1 injured in shooting incident

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Oxford police are investigating a shooting call on Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
Oxford Police Chief Alvin Coley said there was one victim in the incident but would not release further information.
Police are still on the scene and will update this story as it develops.
