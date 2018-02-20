Raleigh man charged with murder in 2016 ‘hoodlums’ shooting takes stand

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh homeowner charged with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kouren-Rodney Thomas on Aug. 7, 2016, took the stand Tuesday morning to defend his actions.

Copley was expected to take the stand at some point this week, perhaps as early as Monday. He made his first appearance on the witness stand around 9:30 a.m. today.

#BREAKING: #ChadCopley takes the witness stand in his murder trial. He claims he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed #KourenThomas in 2016 pic.twitter.com/4e1anEwieH — David Hurst (@DHurstWNCN) February 20, 2018

When questioned by the defense this morning, Copley testified this morning that he has extensive loss prevention training from working in the grocery store industry. He said he worked with police a lot due to robberies at the stores.

CBS North Carolina’s David Hurst, who’s in court for the trial, said that Copley appeared relaxed as the defense started by asking him about his family, what he does for a living and how he ended up in North Carolina.

Copley had previously told police he was defending his home and family when he shot Thomas from inside his garage. Thomas, who was leaving a party in Copley’s neighborhood, died as a result of the shooting.

Copley said there were people in his yard yelling profanities and at least one of them showed a weapon. Prosecutors argued that Copley’s life was never in danger.

The prosecution rested their case on Feb. 16 after calling just 10 of its 79 witnesses.

Copley said he woke up a little after midnight the night of the shooting and heard some people revving their engines outside. He said he asked them to keep it down and they yelled back, “Shut the [expletive] up, go inside white boy.”

He claimed he interacted with them from his upstairs bedroom window and three of the individuals flashed weapons at him.

Copley testified that he used a Mossberg pump-action shotgun in the shooting. He said he bought it for hunting and home protection and kept it unloaded under his bed.

Defense attorneys have acknowledged their client fired the fatal shotgun blast, but said that Copley acted in self-defense they claim the he was under a violent assault by validated gang members.

“The defendant specifically alleges that his home was under a violent assault by validated gang members of the ‘G-shine Bloods,’” according to a motion filed by Chad Copley’s attorney. “The defendant was not the aggressor, and the defendant did not use excessive force. Alternatively, the defendant reserves the right to assert the defense of accident.”

In a 911 a call Copley said, “We got a bunch of hoodlums out here racing. I am locked and loaded and I am going outside to secure my neighborhood. You need to send PD as quickly as possible. I am going to secure my neighborhood. I am on the neighborhood watch. I am going to have my neighbors with me.”

About seven minutes after that call, Copley called 911 again.

“We have a house…we have a lot of people outside of our house yelling and shouting obscenities. I yelled at them ‘please leave the premises.’ They were showing firearms, so I fired a warning shot and we got someone that got hit,” he said.

Although Copley told the dispatcher that he and his neighbors would be patrolling the neighborhood in response to the crowd outside, he said on the stand that he really didn’t have a relationship with his neighbors.

“I usually kept to myself. I wasn’t really a hangout-with-the-neighbors kind of guy,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.