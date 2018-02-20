Ramp from Durham Freeway to US 15-501 shut down after mulch truck overturns

A mulch truck overturned on N.C. Highway 147 (CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer full of mulch overturned earlier this morning and is blocking traffic on the service road exit ramp from the Durham Freeway to U.S. Highway 15-501.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Highway 15-501 at the Hillsborough Road on-ramp.

The driver was speeding and trying to get on the ramp when it overturned, police said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and has been charged with going too fast in the weather conditions (fog).

