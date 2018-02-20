Teen ‘fighting for his life’ after being shot accidentally shot in the head, family says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A 14-year-old Chesapeake teen is fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in the head, family members say.

Just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon, police cars and forensic units filled Herring Ditch Road after receiving calls for a teen with a head injury.

Investigators say they found a 14-year-old with a head injury.

A close family member of the teen told WAVY the 14-year-old was accidentally shot in the head.

The family member says the 14-year-old’s friend, who is also a teenager, was shooting at a target in the backyard of the home. He says the 14-year-old was on the opposite side of the target and was hit in the head by a .22-caliber bullet.

The 14-year-old was taken to CHKD and his relative says he’s not responsive and is fighting for his life. The family member says he does not blame the teen who fired the gun.

Chesapeake police say they are still investigating.

