5th dog found dead in trash bag, Wilson County Humane Society says

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fifth dog has been found dead in a trash bag along a Wilson County road Wednesday afternoon – the fifth such occurrence since Friday, officials said.

The Wilson County Humane Society says they believe the instances are connected.

Authorities said the remains of the first was too badly decomposed for them to determine the cause of death.

Another of the dogs was taken to the vet who determined it was a male, Pitbull mix. It was about 8 or 9 years old and died from blunt force trauma.

It had been dead for about 72 hours when it was found.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately return calls or emails from CBS North Carolina for comment regarding the most recent incident.

They said they had no leads on the Friday discovery and asked anyone with information to give them a call.

CBS North Carolina’s Amy Cutler is following up on this story and will post updates as they come in.

