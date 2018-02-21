Hundreds of Durham high school students walk out of class to demand stronger gun laws

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in cities across the nation are walking out of class today in an effort to protest gun violence and stand in solidarity with students in Florida, following the shooting at a Parkland high school that left 17 dead.

Hundreds of students at Jordan High School were some of those participating in today’s walk-out.

A large crowd of students could be seen gathering outside the school around 12:15 p.m.

Students at Jordan High School walk out of class to stand in solidarity with Florida students and demand stronger gun laws. #Durham #Parkland pic.twitter.com/3Jgb5osbmk — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) February 21, 2018

More than half the school participated in the walk-out and nearly all seniors took part.

Following the walk-out, about 200 students gathered around the flagpole in front of the school for a moment of silence for the victims in the Parkland shooting.

Students told CBS North Carolina that most of the staff was supportive in their decision to take part in the walk-out.

Powerful words from Jordan High School students who participated in a #walkout to demand stronger gun laws following the #ParklandShooting pic.twitter.com/dZiXaaNOYA — David Hurst (@DHurstWNCN) February 21, 2018

One of the students CBS North Carolina spoke with, junior Cameron Bulla, said they weren’t walking out just for themselves.

“It’s not just for me and our school it’s for every single school, it’s for when I grow up and my children go to school I want them to feel safe as well. Everyone has the right to learn no matter where you’re from,” she said.

Another junior, Michael Graham Jr., said being safe at school is something they shouldn’t have to worry about.

“The one thing that we should be able to expect and the last thing that should come to mind is safety because we deserve to feel safe in a place where we’re trying to further ourselves and better ourselves as people,” he said. “Listen to the students because we have to experience this. If you take it here at this lower level, education was one thing that was fought for and now we’re fighting to have safety in the educational system.”

Graham went on to say that he wants to see tougher gun laws and found Wednesday’s moment of silence inspirational.

“There should be gun laws that keep people from getting their hands on these types of weapons that can bring harm to us,” he said. “[I feel] sadness, but it’s triumph because I know we can make a difference.”

Students said they plan on holding another walk-out on March 14 at 10 a.m.

