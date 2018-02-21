Is NC missing out on millions in license plate registration fees?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Driving around the Triangle, you may notice a lot of out of state plates.

And some of those plates may belong to people who live here but have never registered their vehicles in North Carolina.

That means the state and your city or town are being deprived of revenue they rightly deserve.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is responsible for more than 800,000 miles of roads and vehicle registration fees are an important part of taking care of those roads.

The NCDMV spokesman John Brockwell said registration fees “go to the highway fund. It helps build our roads, maintain them across the state.”

North Carolina, and particularly the Triangle, are hot spots for relocation.

Lots of people are moving here.

In 2016, the legislature approved a big increase in DMV fees.

Many of the fees went up 30 percent.

The increased revenue was earmarked to help pay for $150 million in road improvements.

So are we paying more because other drivers don’t pay at all?

The NCDMV says there are more than 6 million vehicles registered in the state.

CBS North Carolina found out the state has no way of tracking which drivers actually have established permanent residency here but have not updated their tags.

“It’s pretty much impossible to find out how many people would do that,” said Brockwell.

But, there is a way and other states have done it.

Nevada has a “Fair Share Hotline” established by its legislature in 2009 which takes tips from people who see out of state tags in their neighborhood.

And California has a “CHEATERS” program which recovered more than $3.5 million just last year alone.

“People often hear other people bragging about not paying and those people turn them in when that happens,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Thomas, who oversees the CHEATERS program.

He told CBS North Carolina the program is run by the California Highway Patrol with both senior citizen volunteers and Highway Patrol officers working tips that come in by phone or online to see if they are valid.

“The average case is about $430 dollars in registration fees paid to the state,” said Thomas.

CBS North Carolina asked if North Carolina has anything like that and NCDMV Spokesman Brockwell said, “No. North Carolina does not. It’s not mandated by general statute to have that program.”

CBS North Carolina wanted to find out why and sent emails to the chairman of both the house and senate transportation committees asking if lawmakers have ever considered creating a registration scofflaw program.

The only lawmaker who replied was Rep. Kelly Hastings (R-Cleveland) who told us the state has a law requiring registration within 60 days of permanent residency.

He avoided our questions about whether his committee ever considered requiring a scofflaw program and if not, why.

Instead he said, “The agencies involved in law enforcement can receive tips about violations of the law and the proper authorities have the ability to investigate allegations and enforce the current laws.”

But Brockwell says that doesn’t appear to be a high priority of law enforcement.

“I don’t think there are very many local law enforcement agencies that actively search for people who have expired registration or license plates from other states,” said Brockwell.

In North Carolina, citizens do tag and tax at the same time, which means you don’t just pay a $36 dollar registration fee when you renew – you also pay your state and local property taxes at the same time.

So, while other states are raking in millions finding drivers who break the vehicle registration laws, North Carolina is missing out on all that potential revenue.

Ultimately, that affects us all because there are fewer dollars going to the highway fund and that means we have to compensate for it in higher taxes to maintain our roadways.

