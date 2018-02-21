Raleigh teen charged with attacking, spitting on WakeMed nurses, EMTs, officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teen is facing multiple charges for attacking WakeMed nurses and staff and resisting hospital police officers on Tuesday, according to Wake County court documents.

Michael Zachariah Johnson, 18, is charged with two felony counts of assault physical injury emergency personnel, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct public building, and one misdemeanor count of resisting public officer, according to a magistrate’s order. He was also charged with a third felony count of assault physical injury emergency personnel, an arrest warrant shows.

According to the documents, Johnson punched a female nurse in the face, causing her eye to swell shut. He is also accused of then slapping and scratching a public safety officer, causing “three distinct open wounds requiring medical treatment.”

He also spat on a male nurse, documents show and is also accused of repeatedly punching and spitting on an EMT who was “administering care as a medical technician in the Crisis Assessment Services unit.”

He is also accused of assaulting a nurse and a public safety officer, in the face, “with other patients and staff present in a public building and facility.”

According to the magistrate’s order, Johnson failed “to comply with verbal commands to stop fighting with officers as they attempted to prevent any further assaults on medical staff or officers.” His failure to comply occurred when the officer was trying to detain him for assault and disorderly conduct.

Johnson is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.