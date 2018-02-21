Record warmth expected for central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures soared to near record highs yesterday — while we didn’t actually break any records on Tuesday, it is looking likely we will break records both today and tomorrow in central North Carolina.

High pressure will set up off the Southeast coast and pump in warmer air for the rest of the week. Highs are expected to reach well into the 70s through Thursday, with morning clouds giving way to a mix of clouds and sun each day. By Thursday night and Friday, showers will be possible as a weak cold front approaches, but our rain chances have been trending lower and lower. That front is not expected to make it too far into North Carolina, so even though Friday’s temperatures will be slightly cooler, it will still remain mild.

The warm spell will kick back in Saturday and Sunday, with highs back into the mid 70s — just isolated showers expected Saturday, then some scattered showers Sunday as a cold front inches closer from the west. That rain chance will continue Monday as temperatures drop closer to normal for the last few days of February.

Wednesday will be partly sunny after some patchy fog in the morning. The high will be 78.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warm. The high will be 77; after a morning low of 62.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and some sun with a chance of showers, mainly early in the day. The high will be 70; after a morning low of 56. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will have more clouds than sun, with just a slight shower chance. The high will be 76; after a morning low of 58. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. The high will be 76 after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 53. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 45.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

