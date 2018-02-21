‘When he spoke, I could just feel the presence of the Lord’ — Woman remembers Billy Graham’s crusade in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sherry Alexander Lee says she can pinpoint the moment the Rev. Billy Graham changed her life.

“When he spoke, I could just feel the presence of the Lord,” she said.

She was with a couple friends in 1973 when they attended Graham’s crusade in Raleigh at what was then known as Carter Stadium.

“He was inviting everybody to come and take Jesus into their heart,” she recalled. “When people ask me, ‘Have you been saved?’ I guess that was the night that I was.”

She was among thousands of people who came to hear Graham preach.

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina. He was 99.

“At least we know there was some genuine goodness in the world, and that was Billy Graham,” Lee said.

She said her family is still mourning the loss of her mother, who passed away in December.

On hearing of Graham’s death Wednesday, she said, “I thought, ‘Oh good, Mom. Billy Graham’s coming to see you.’”

Wednesday evening, senior pastor Mick Bowen at Faith Baptist Church acknowledged Graham’s passing during an event at the church. Some members also attended the 1973 crusade in Raleigh.

“He was at one time simple, believable, excitable and profound,” said Bowen. “The message is the same. His ability to articulate that truth was certainly something to behold.”

