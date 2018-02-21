Why charges were dropped in the toppling of Durham’s Confederate monument

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Last August, after protesters toppled the Confederate statue in Durham, Sheriff Mike Andrews said no one would get away with the act.

His office charged at least a dozen people with vandalism, in some cases pursuing felony charges.

District Attorney Roger Echols decided the defendants would face only misdemeanor charges.

“In this case, I made the decision not to pursue felony charges for this act because I do not believe the evidence supported felony charges,” he said.

This week, three protesters went on trial. Two cases were dismissed.

“The court finds that the state has failed in their attempt to identify who the perpetrator was,” said Judge Fred Battaglia.

The third protester to face trial, Raul Jimenez, was found not guilty.

Now that charges have been dropped for the five others, Jimenez says he feels vindicated.

“Toppling symbols of white racism is not a crime,” he said. “I was found not guilty and so that vindicates that it’s not a crime. Durham did what Durham needed to do.”

Sheriff Andrews declined a request for an on-camera interview, but sent a statement saying, “While I appreciate the strong emotions surrounding this issue, the Sheriff’s Office has done its job. We applied the law for the removal and damage of public property — just as we would in any other case. It’s up to the court system to decide what happens next. The Sheriff’s Office is going to continue doing its job by serving and protecting our community and upholding the law.”

Echols said the charges are dead.

“For my office to continue to take these cases to trial based on the same evidence would be a misuse of state resources,” said Echols.

