$2,000 reward offered in case of dogs found dead along Wilson County roads



WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wilson County Humane Society is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after five dogs have been found dead in garbage bags along rural roads.

The most recent dog was found Wednesday afternoon.

Money is being put up by the Wilson County Humane Society, For the Love of Dogs, and private citizens.

RELATED: Several dead dogs in trash bags found in 4 days along roads in Wilson County

The Wilson County Humane Society says they believe the instances are connected.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: