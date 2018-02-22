Accused Cary senior center rapist has emotional outburst during court appearance

Antwain Dennis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of raping a woman at a Cary senior center had several emotional outbursts during a Thursday court appearance.

Antwain Dennis, 35, was on the run after Cary police said he raped a female resident early Feb. 17 at the Woodland Terrace retirement community on Kildaire Woods Drive.

He surrendered in Cumberland County on Feb. 20 and was later transported to Wake County.

On Thursday, he appeared in court via video feed. During the proceeding, officials told him to be quiet. He also professed his innocence.

Dennis said, “I ain’t rape no one. I need the proof,” during the hearing.

A judge raised his bond to $1.5 million.

He faces charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual offense, and first-degree forcible rape.

