Armed man restrained following disturbance at Raleigh restaurant, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with a gun inside a Raleigh Wild Wings Cafe had to be restrained by three people after a patron noticed a gun on him following an altercation with other people, police said.

According to police, John Paul Williams, 27, of Creedmoor, had too much to drink, had a disturbance with other people in the restaurant and was told to leave. Williams then went outside and got a gun and went back inside the restaurant.

Police said that Williams did not brandish the gun, but someone inside Wild Wings Cafe saw the gun. Three people inside the restaurant then restrained Williams and got the gun away from home before law enforcement showed up at the scene.

Williams is being held under a $15,000 bond at the Wake County Detention Center. He is scheduled to be in court today.