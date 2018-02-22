Bill that would ban abortions — even in cases of rape or incest — advances in SC

By Published:
Abortion protest (AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina senators have advanced a bill that would likely ban all abortions in the state.

Local media report the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-9 Tuesday to advance a bill that says life begins at conception and at that moment, an embryo has all the rights as any other citizen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The “personhood” measure now goes to the Senate floor. It was sponsored by Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and endorsed by Gov. Henry McMaster, both of whom are seeking this year’s Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Similar bills have failed in other conservative states, and the measure has fallen short multiple times in South Carolina before.

The measure does not offer an exemption for cases of rape or incest. South Carolina already bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s