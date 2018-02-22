Billy Graham to Lie in Honor in U.S. capitol Rotunda

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol from Wednesday, Feb. 28 through Thursday March 1, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced.

In a release, Ryan said members of the public are invited to pay their respects to Graham.

Ryan and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take part in a service once Graham’s casket arrives.

Read Ryan and McConnell’s letter to Franklin Graham

A spokesman said Graham died in his sleep at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday at the age of 99 in his Montreat home.

Graham’s body will be brought to the Charlotte area, where he was born, for a private viewing on Saturday, Feb. 24.

