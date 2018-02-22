Fort Bragg soldier gives daughter incredible 16th birthday surprise

By Published: Updated:

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a 16th birthday surprise one Southview High School sophomore won’t soon forget.

Staff Sgt. Johnathan Williams’s daughter, Sondra, turned 16 on Thursday and he wasn’t going to miss it.

Williams said he can count on one hand how many of his daughter’s birthdays he has seen due to deployments and other military requirements.

So Williams worked with Sondra’s JROTC sergeant major, Ruby Murray, to pull off the birthday surprise.

On Thursday, Murray helped sneak Williams into her class to surprise Sondra.

Watch the video above to see the reunion.

Williams is a Psychological Operations Instructor at the US Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School on Fort Bragg.

Murray a retired Army sergeant major who was stationed on Fort Bragg.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s