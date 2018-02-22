Knightdale man who impregnated biological daughter granted bond on Virginia charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Henrico County resident has been granted bond as he faces incest charges after warrants claim he had a sexual relationship and planned to marry his biological daughter.

Steven Walter Pladl and Katie Rose Pladl, both of Knightdale, North Carolina, were arraigned Tuesday on charges of incest with adult, adultery, contributing to delinquency. S. Padl was granted a $28,000 bond. Mrs. Pladl’s attorney has not requested bond at this time.

A preliminary hearing has been set for April 23.

K. Pladl was born in January 1998 to S. Pladl and her mother and then legally adopted out of state.

When K. Pladl turned 18, she used social media to reach out to her biological parents, according to warrants. After making contact with them, she moved to their home just west of Richmond, Virginia, in August 2016 and began to live with her biological parents and their two other children.

S. Pladl and his wife legally separated in November 2016 and the wife moved out, warrants say.

The wife told authorities that S. Pladl would sleep on the floor of K. Pladl’s room in the month before she moved out.

On May 23, 2017, S. Pladl’s wife read in the journal of one of her children that K. Pladl was pregnant and S. Pladl was the father.

Warrants say S. Pladl told his other children to call K. Pladl their step-mom.

Warrants also say the wife called S. Pladl and asked him if he had impregnated their adult biological daughter. S. Pladl told his wife he was the father of K. Pladl’s child and that they planned to marry.

On May 31, 2017, the Henrico County Child Advocacy Center interviewed S. Pladl’s two other children, who told the Center that they had been told S. Pladl was the father of K. Pladl’s baby.

At some point after May 31, 2017, K. Pladl and S. Pladl moved to Wake County.

On Nov. 29, 2017, Henrico County police issued warrants for the arrest of Katie and Steven Pladl.

The Pladls were found at a home on Earlston Court in the city limits of Knightdale and arrested on Jan. 27.

A baby boy was with the Pladls when Knightdale police officers found them. Warrants say the baby was born in September 2017.

They were both charged with incest with adult, adultery, contributing to delinquency and initially held on a $1 million bond each.