Knightdale teen charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ school, showing gun on FaceTime

Joshua Robinson (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)


KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale teen is facing a felony charge after threatening to “shoot up” a school during a FaceTime conversation, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Joshua Austin Robinson, 16, of the 300 block of Robertson Street, is facing one charge of felony false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

According to the warrant, Robinson stated during a FaceTime conversation on Monday that he was going to “shoot up VMCCA” (Vernon Malone College and Career Academy) and then brandished a firearm.

Vernon Malone College and Career Academy is located on S. Wilmington Street just south of Interstate-40 in Raleigh.

Robinson was arrested Wednesday and placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

Arrest records appear to show that Robinson has bonded out since his arrest.

