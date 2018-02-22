Man charged with breaking into Raleigh home, kidnapping, sexually assaulting child

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican citizen living in Raleigh is facing multiple charges after breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a child, according to a Wake County Magistrate’s Order.
Oscar Paez Uribe, 39, of the 4000 block of Vendue Range, is accused of breaking into a home in the 6000 block of Buffaloe Road in Raleigh on Feb. 17, “with the intent to terrorize an occupant of the building,” the order shows.
Once inside, Uribe kidnapped a child under 16 and restrained the child and then sexually assaulted them, charging documents show.
Uribe is facing charges of felony first-degree kidnapping, felony break/enter terrorize/injure, and felony indecent liberties with a child.
During a Thursday court appearance, Uribe’s bond was increased from $150,000 to $300,000.
A prosecutor said Uribe in in the U.S. illegally and is being held on an immigration detainer. A warrant shows Uribe is a citizen of Mexico.
In 2007, he was charged with two counts of rape/statutory sex offense and was deported the case dismissed.
Urbine has used the alias Santiago Maldonado, the prosecutor said.
He is scheduled to appear in court again on March 15.
