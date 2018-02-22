Man charged with breaking into Raleigh home, kidnapping, sexually assaulting child

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican citizen living in Raleigh is facing multiple charges after breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a child, according to a Wake County Magistrate’s Order.

Oscar Paez Uribe, 39, of the 4000 block of Vendue Range, is accused of breaking into a home in the 6000 block of Buffaloe Road in Raleigh on Feb. 17, “with the intent to terrorize an occupant of the building,” the order shows.

Once inside, Uribe kidnapped a child under 16 and restrained the child and then sexually assaulted them, charging documents show.

CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Uribe is facing charges of felony first-degree kidnapping, felony break/enter terrorize/injure, and felony indecent liberties with a child.

During a Thursday court appearance, Uribe’s bond was increased from $150,000 to $300,000.

A prosecutor said Uribe in in the U.S. illegally and is being held on an immigration detainer. A warrant shows Uribe is a citizen of Mexico.

In 2007, he was charged with two counts of rape/statutory sex offense and was deported the case dismissed.

Urbine has used the alias Santiago Maldonado, the prosecutor said.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on March 15.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: