Speakers to demand stronger gun control laws at Raleigh church’s rally tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gun reform is a hot topic across the country and right here in North Carolina.

A town hall rally in support of more gun control will be held at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, located at 1801 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh, tonight.

The speakers at tonight’s rally will convey that enough is enough and will demand stronger gun control legislation to their lawmakers. At least two lawmakers have committed to coming to the event.

The rally comes after hundreds showed up for a gun control march in downtown Raleigh earlier this week and the day after tens of thousands across the country walked out of school in support of an end to gun violence and for stricter gun control laws.

At the rally tonight will be high school students and the aunt of a Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor, as well as a Virginia Tech survivor who will speak to those gathered for the event.

People will also send checks printed with the words “Thoughts and Prayers” to their lawmakers that have taken donations from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Organizers say this is an opportunity for North Carolina voters and students to express concern over gun violence and safety at schools.

The town hall rally begins at 6 p.m. There will also be time at the rally for people to send cards to the survivors in Parkland.