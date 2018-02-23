Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash, Cliffdale Road closed, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died late Friday afternoon in a crash with a pickup truck in Fayetteville, police said.

The deadly crash, which was reported around 5:35 p.m., closed Cliffdale Road, according to a tweet from Fayetteville police.

The road is closed between Lowell Harris Road and Loxley Drive, police said.

The crash happened when the driver of a 2010 Toyota Tundra truck was making a left turn onto Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive, police said.

The truck was trying to travel west on Cliffdale, according to police.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle traveling east on Cliffdale Road collided with the rear of the pickup truck, according to a Fayetteville police news release.

The man operating the motorcycle was thrown to the ground. EMS officials said he died at the scene.

The other driver was not injured.

The FPD’s Traffic Unit is actively investigating the fatal crash. The names those involved are currently being withheld until the next of kin can be notified, police said.

Police suggested using Hoke Loop Road as an alternate route until Cliffdale reopens.

