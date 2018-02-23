1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on US 15-501 in Durham; all lanes closed

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and two were seriously injured in a crash that shut down all lanes of U.S. 15-501 near N.C. Highway 147 Friday morning.

According to Durham police, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m.

The crash occurred on U.S. 15-501 south near exit 108 for N.C. 147.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two people were transported in serious condition, police said.

Police said they’re investigating the cause of the crash and are looking for any witnesses who may have seen a blue Chevy TrailBlazer and a black Ford F-150, the vehicles involved in the crash.

All lanes between Morreene Road and N.C. 147 are closed. According to NCDOT, road is expected to reopen by 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.