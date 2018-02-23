2 NC women killed in head-on crash with FedEx truck, officials say

By Published:

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women were killed in a wreck involving a FedEx truck in Craven County Thursday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road near State Camp Road outside of Vanceboro.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Jessica Tolson, 28, of New Bern was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon traveling south on Streets Ferry Road.

Donald Haddock, 51, of Greenville was driving a FedEx truck north on Streets Ferry Road.

Tolson crossed the center line and collided with the truck, troopers said.

Tolson and her passenger, Kayla Smith, 27, of New Bern were both killed in the crash.

The Highway Patrol said neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected, and speeding was not a factor.

No charges will be filed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s