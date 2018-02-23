72-year-old Fayetteville woman killed in domestic-related shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that killed a 72-year-old woman on Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a home along the 200 block of Tiffany Court around 2:15 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

A preliminary investigation shows that the woman was found inside the home unresponsive and had been shot in the abdomen, police said. She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim has been identified as Edna Strother. She died at the hospital, police said.

Neighbor Torri King said Edna Strother was a nice woman.

“She was always the same nice person you see every day, even though she had to deal with someone who was not pleasant to her at all,” she said.

Police have said that their investigation shows the shooting was not random and was a domestic-related shooting. Inside the home, officers located a 76-year-old male who has been identified as James W. Strother, her husband. James Strother was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for an unrelated medical condition, police said. He is currently in stable condition.

King said Edna’s husband “was a good person when he wanted to be.”

Police said the couple had been living at the home together for decades and there was no history of domestic violence calls at the home, but there was a history of medical calls.

“Domestic violence is something that we don’t want to occur in our communities and when it does occur we want to get to the bottom of it and want to rectify those situations,” said Fayetteville Police Lt. Gary Womble. “If anyone knows anything or thinks they know what led up to this incident that occurred inside this residence, we want you to please call us.”

The shooting remains under investigation and is now considered a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.